Rapper Yung Filly Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

British YouTuber and rapper Yung Filly, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an incident in Perth, Australia. The 29-year-old entertainer, known for his blend of music and comedy content, now faces serious legal implications for his fanbase and commercial partnerships.

Barrientos was taken into custody in Brisbane on Tuesday and subsequently extradited to Perth, where the alleged offenses occurred. The charges stem from an incident on Sept. 28, following his performance at a Perth nightclub. Police allege that Barrientos assaulted a woman in her 20s in a hotel room after the show, according to the Associated Press.

The rapper faces a litany of charges, including “four counts of rape, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of impeding the woman’s normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to her neck,” per the AP.

Despite prosecutors’ concerns about flight risk, Barrientos was granted bail under strict conditions. He must remain in Western Australia, surrender his passport, report daily to police, and refrain from contacting the alleged victim or posting about the case on social media. The court set his surety at 100,000 Australian dollars ($67,400) reports the outlet.

The legal troubles have weighed heavily on Barrientos’ career. Known professionally as Yung Filly, he has amassed a significant following online, with 1.8 million YouTube subscribers and over 3 million Instagram followers. His content, which spans music, comedy, and lifestyle, has garnered millions of views and streams across various platforms.

However, Barrientos’ commercial empire has begun to crumble following these charges. Major brands and partners have swiftly distanced themselves from the embattled entertainer. Food giant Heinz and clothing retailer ASOS have removed content featuring Barrientos from their platforms. A planned live podcast launch in London has been canceled, and a cooking show collaboration with the Football Association featuring star players from Arsenal and Aston Villa has been scrapped, reports The Australian.

Even Barrientos’ regular appearances with other influencers on a popular YouTube channel have been scrapped. A spokesperson for the channel stated, “In light of these extremely serious charges, we are suspending our contract with Yung Filly with immediate effect,” according to the outlet.

People are shocked by the allegations, given Barrientos’ rising stardom. He has hosted shows on BBC Three, appeared on high-profile programs like Soccer Aid on ITV and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on Channel 4, and won a MOBO Award for Best Media Personality in 2021.

Barrientos’ tour of Australia, which began in Perth and included stops in Melbourne and Sydney, was abruptly halted by his arrest. His show at Bar1 Nightclub was promoted by ticket-selling platform MoshTix as a “seamless blend of spontaneity, humor and music that’ll have you talking for weeks!”

He was seen in public for the first time since the charges on Saturday morning, checking in at Perth’s central police station as per his bail conditions, per The Australian. The rapper remained silent as he entered and exited the station, declining to comment to waiting reporters.

As the legal process unfolds, Barrientos is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 19. Until then, he remains effectively stranded in Western Australia, unable to continue his tour or return to the UK. According to the outlet, his bail conditions include that he “cannot post on social media about the allegations and must check in with police daily.”