ASAP Rocky Addresses Alleged Sex Tape, While the Internet Responds With Jokes

A$AP Rocky responded to the leak of an alleged sex tape featuring the rapper with a hilarious social media message. Social media users did not hesitate to respond to the tape Wednesday after it appeared on adult site Pornhub.

Although it’s not confirmed if it is indeed Rocky, fans reacted to the leak and pointed out similarities between the man in the video and the celebrity.

“asap rocky and this weak a— sex tape is making me so sad,” one fan tweeted, as first reported by Page Six.

Another wrote, “Just saw Asap Rocky’s sex tape and it was super duper wack. Don’t even waste your time looking for it. His stroke is weak.”

“impeach asap rocky for that sextape,” someone else joked. Another one added, “ASAP Rocky’s sex tape was more disappointing than my grades this semester.”

Rocky woke up to the viral video and took to social media early Thursday to joke about the tape, seemingly not taking the leak seriously.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY. AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY, WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P—Y,” he responded to those criticizing his performance in the tape, Billboard first reported.

The Harlem native then called out some of the women speaking up and acting like they’ve had sex with him in the past.

“A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F—ED HIM RATE HIM,” Rocky wrote

The video appears to have been scrubbed from the Internet, though many fans continue to talk about it on social media. The leak controversy comes a couple of months since Rocky admitted in Untold Stories of Hip Hop that he is a sex addict.

“I was always a sex addict,” Rocky said in October. “Like probably junior high. Yeah like I was horny. I didn’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet but I was literally just horny.”

“I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” he added. “I can’t be embarrassed about it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking on.”

Rocky has always been open about his active sex life. The rapper said in a 2018 interview with Esquire he participated in an orgy at the age of 15.

“But I was doing it when I was poor, though,” he told the magazine of the experience. “My first orgy was when I was in seventh grade. Thirteen years old. Yeah, I was at Booker T Washington [High School] in New York City. My dad had went to jail for drugs, so my mom moved us to a homeless shelter on 104th and Broadway. Our school was like three blocks away, and they used to let us out for lunch, for 45 minutes.”