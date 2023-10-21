'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell Asks for Help After Friend Goes Missing

Stephen Amell is reaching out for help. The Arrow alum took to Facebook to share that his friend, David McLean, has gone missing and "was last seen in North Vancouver on Oct. 9 and a missing person report was filed on Oct. 13. We all love David and just want to make sure he's ok." The actor proceeded to ask his followers to "PLEASE be respectful with this post." He wanted people to comment only if they think they can be helpful "in any way shape or form." Amell ended his message by pleading with his friend, telling him if he's reading it, "please just come home safe."

Amell shared his message alongside a photo of McLean celebrating his 50th birthday. The post also included an original message from his mom, Ceci Snow, hoping for any information about her son. "Feel free to keep on passing it along as there has been no report of any sighting so far. Many eyes help for sure." The post was shared on Oct. 16, but as of now, there has been no reports that he has been found safe.

An official Missing Person press release from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police states that McLean is a 50-year-old Caucasian male with green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and an army green jacket. The press release also says that while "there is no foul play suspected, this is out of character for him. Police consider David Andrew McLean to be at risk and are concerned for his wellbeing."

People reports that police shared an update on Tuesday to request information from the public about McLean's whereabouts. They noted he was last seen in the 5600 block of Kingsway Avenue in Burnaby, BC. They also shared a photo of a 2001 Blue Volkswagen Golf, the last vehicle he was seen in. "Our Investigation Support Team has now taken conduct of this file," shared Cst. Mansoor Sahak of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in a statement. "We are concerned for his wellbeing and are eager to locate him. There is no indication at this time that foul play is involved in his disappearance."

According to an IMDb page seemingly connected to McLean, he worked on a Season 5 episode of Arrow in 2015, which could be when he and Amell became friends. Other credits include Death Note, Battlestar Galactica, A Wrinkle in Time, and Halloween: Resurrection.

If anyone has any information on David McLean's whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Royal Canadian Mounted Police non-emergency line at 604-985-1311.