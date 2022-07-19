Arnold Schwarzenegger's Co-Star Claims He 'Deliberately' Farted on Her

Arnold Schwarzenegger's End of Days co-star Miriam Margolyes claims the actor "deliberately" farted on her while filming the 1999 supernatural film. Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter film franchise, opened up about her experience on news.com.au's I've Got News For You podcast, sharing the story when asked by host Andrew Bucklow if there were any stars over the years she didn't enjoy working with.

The 81-year-old actress appeared in End of Days in a small role as Satan's sister, going head-to-head with Schwarzenegger's ex-cop character as he attempted to stop the devil (Gabriel Byrne) from creating the Antichrist. Not only did Margolyes call the former California governor "a bit too full of himself" and admit she didn't "care for him at all," she also shared a rather foul story from on-set.

"He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do – but I don't fart in people's faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face," Margolyes said. "I was playing Satan's sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn't escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted." She added, "It wasn't on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven't forgiven him for it." Schwarzenegger has yet to respond to Margolyes' claims, and a representative for the Terminator star did not immediately respond to a request to comment from PEOPLE.

Margolyes previously had a gassy experience herself last year on This Morning, making headlines after letting out "an enormous fart" during a commercial break. At the time host Phillip Schofield told viewers upon the show's return, "I can't... professionally, I should pull myself together but... Miriam's just done the most enormous fart." Margolyes responded by jokingly accusing the host out having "outed her," to which Schofield responded humorously, "You outed it!"

Also on This Morning, Margolyes told a similarly stinky story about her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, revealing that her Romeo + Juliet co-star didn't exactly smell like roses while filming the 1996 Baz Luhrmann movie. "He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico and young boys don't make themselves fragrant, they don't wash all the bits!" she joked in a a July interview.