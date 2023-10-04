Arnold Schwarzenegger Turned Down Invite on Sylvester Stallone's Yacht: 'I Can Get My Own'

Arnold Schwarzenegger won't be accompanying Sylvester Stallone on any yacht trips in the near future. During an interview with PEOPLE before the release of his book Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life on Oct. 10, the actor pointed out that despite their "fantastic" relationship, the two have very dissimilar ideas of what constitutes a good time.

"Sly calls me: 'Want to come on the yacht?' What, do you think I'm going to ask, 'When can I have dinner?' It's not going to happen," Schwarzenegger, 76, said. "I can get my own yacht. That's not my trip. I can't even relax under those circumstances."

During the last several decades, Schwarzenegger and Stallone, 77, have been rivals with a fierce history as dual action stars. Before shooting a film together in 2012, the two even had shoulder surgery simultaneously. Schwarzenegger joked, "He always has to do everything I do."

According to Schwarzenegger, the two remain close today. "I really admire him," said The Expendables star. "I love him. He's just a different person than me." "He's much more raw, and he's much more vulnerable and in touch with his emotions," he added.

"When he gets mad, he just gets mad," Schwarzenegger told the outlet. "It's like when you light a fuse — his goes right away. 'Boom!' Mine goes, 'Shhh.' It takes two days to get to the actual boom. It makes him good in acting because he feels things immediately."

Aside from these invitations, "I don't plan a day off...to go on vacation to Europe or to go on a boat like most of my friends do," explained the former California governor when asked how he decompresses. "I can relax at home," he said. "I can relax in my office when I work. Or I'll go to the USC Schwarzenegger Institute and hang out with the students."

In response to an interview with Forbes in which Stallone remembers that the two men "disliked each other immensely" at the peak of their careers, Schwarzenegger detailed their heated feud with the outlet in May. "Yeah, yeah. I mean, we would do anything to derail each other," he said. "And it was all kind of in the spirit of competition. He's a very competitive person, so am I. So when you compete, competition creates performance.

"We both look at those years and say it was good we had that competition because I went all out to outdo him, and he went all out to outdo me. So it kind of drove up our performances and our box office success and the kind of audience we've created. We really kind of created that action genre, when people talk about the 80s action genre, we both did that. There were some other guys like (Jean-Claude) Van Damme and (Dolph) Lundgren, so they were really fantastic, but I mean, it was really us that started that.

Schwarzenegger continued, "And it never meant that we didn't have the utmost respect for one another. Remember that Sly had a lot of respect for me and my movies, and so did I for his performances and his talent, and his movies. But, he just saw me as the enemy just in his own little vision and I saw him as the enemy, and I had to get rid of him and he had to get rid of me, and that was it," he added. "Then in the 90s, we came together and said this is silly, let's just all work together and we became really good friends."