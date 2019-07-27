Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Dolph Lundgren Unite for Epic Video

Three titans of ’80s action movies reunited this week, giving fans a look at three heroes aging “ungracefully.” During a party at Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s home Thursday in honor of German football team FC Bayern Munich, the Terminator star posed for photos and a funny video with Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren.

The trio were all smiles and enjoying their time, poking fun at each other in a short clip shared to Stallone’s Instagram feed.

“Men that refuse to grow up. Actually why bother???” Stallone captioned the video clip. “We’re having fun! Grow old UNgracefully!!!!!!”

Schwarzenegger can be seen with his trademark cigar, while Stallone kept putting his hand in the way and Lundgren laughed in the background.

“My hand looks better than your face. I want my face covered like that,” Stallone told the duo in the clip.

“Sly thinks his hand looks better than my face. Look at how handsome I am! Look at Dolph, look at this beauty here,” Schwarzenegger jokes in response. “[He] can’t stand it to have so many beautiful guys around him.”

“We’re aging so well, like a couple of saddles in the desert,” Stallone wraps up before the video ends.

Stallone and Schwarzenegger are both over 70 at this point, but still returning to their iconic roles later this year with Rambo: Last Blood and Terminator: Dark Fate. Lundgren, 61, also returned to one of his iconic roles recently too, stepping back into the ring as Ivan Drago in Creed 2. There is also the looming possibility of a fourth Expendables film starring all three men.

Lundgren and Schwarzenegger also shared some shots from the part on Instagram. The Masters of the Universe star included a note from Arnold with his post under a photo of all three holding a snake.

“Love these two big, tough, successful and very big-hearted guys. And the snake too…” Lundgren wrote.

Schwarzenegger included similar praise with his post on Instagram.

“It was fantastic to host [FC Bayern München] at my house in Los Angeles! Great food, great friends, and a few wild animals,” the Conan actor wrote.

Stallone has reportedly been writing the script for the fourth Expendables film, so fans could start getting excited for that. At the same time, Schwarzenegger has been busy returning to James Cameron’s Terminator universe once again and celebrating the marriage of his daughter Katherine to Jurassic World star Chris Pratt.