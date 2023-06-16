Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He'd 'Absolutely' Run for President in 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger would not rule out a run for president in 2024, saying he would "absolutely" jump at the chance to enter the race. During an appearance on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace, the former California governor shared his thoughts on the state of the nation, and revealed that if it wasn't for the constitutional rule requiring U.S. Presidents to be natural-born US citizens. "Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now," Schwarzenegger told Wallace on Friday's episode.

"I mean, think about it right now," Schwarzenegger continued. "I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he's not too old or he's not too this or too that, or is that because it's now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for." When asked if he "would run for president in 2024,"Schwarzenegger, replied, "Absolutely. Put me in because it's it look – it's a no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that election."

He continued, "I mean, it's like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together. There's just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it's doable. It's all doable, or at least it's just people coming together and say yes, we can do it."

Schwarzenegger also offered his thoughts on the recent 37-count indictment against former president Donald Trump. According to CNN, the billionaire politician is alleged to have intentionally kept possession of classified documents after leaving office and then refusing to return them. Wallace asked the Republican ex-governor his thoughts on the fact that many leaders within his own party have continued to support Trump and been dismissive of the grave allegations.

If the charges are correct, then he's going to be in deep trouble," Schwarzenegger replied. "But at the same time, I have to say that, you know, we're always innocent until proven guilty. So we will find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think then he's going to be in deep trouble." When it comes to whether or not he believes Trump will face prison time, Schwarzenegger stated, "That I don't know what the court decides."

The Terminator star added that, in spite of Trump's many legal troubles, he is "not worried" the former Leader of the Free World will make it back to the White House "because I don't think it's going to happen." When pressed as to why he believes that, Schwarzenegger offered, "I just don't think that you get reelected with 30% or 33% of the people voting for you in your polls. I think those are great poll numbers amongst conservatives. But I think if you put it all together, it's not enough.

He added, "You need the swing voters. You need the independents, you need everybody to jump in there in order to win. You have to drag a lot of people over across that line. And so the question is, can he do that? I believe he can't." Who's Talking to Chris Wallace? airs Fridays at 10pm ET/PT on CNN. New episodes are available Friday mornings on Max.