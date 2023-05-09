Jury Finds Donald Trump Liable for Sexual Battery and Defamation

Former President Donald Trump was found liable for sexual battery and defamation by a federal jury in New York Tuesday. Writer E. Jean Carroll filed a civil lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Carroll was awarded $5 million.

Although the jury found Trump liable for sexual battery, the jury found that she had not proven "by a preponderance of the evidence" that she was raped by Trump, reports NBC News. The jury found Carroll did prove "by a preponderance of the evidence" that "Mr. Trump sexually abused Ms. Carroll." Carroll, 79, did not immediately comment on the verdict. Her attorney, Roberta Kaplan, told the media they were "very happy."

Trump, 76, has repeatedly denied Carroll's claims and did not testify during the trial. "I HAVE ABSOLUTELY NO IDEA WHO THIS WOMAN IS. THIS VERDICT IS A DISGRACE – A CONTINUATION OF THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME," Trump wrote on Truth Social moments after the verdict was released.

"Make no mistake, this entire bogus case is a political endeavor targeting President Trump because he is now an overwhelming front-runner to be once again elected President of the United States," a Trump spokesman added. "This case will be appealed, and we will ultimately win."

The verdict came after the jury of six men and three women began deliberations earlier in the day, reports CBS News. During the eight-day trial, Carroll's attorneys told the jury that her allegations of Trump fit his pattern. A witness also testified that Carroll told them about the alleged incident. Two women testified about Trump's alleged sexual misconduct against them. The jury also saw the infamous Access Hollywood video in which Trump described grabbing a woman's genitals.

Trump's attorneys never called any witnesses. His attorney, Joe Tacopina, told the judge last week that a psychiatrist they considered calling to the stand could not be in court due to a medical issue. Trump was on the witness list, but he did not intend to testify. Since plaintiffs have the burden of proof in a civil trial, defendants are not obligated to call witnesses, notes CBS News.

While Trump did not testify, the jury did see footage from his October 2022 taped deposition. Trump denied the claims in the deposition, and at one point said Carroll is "not my type in any way, shape or form." He also called Carroll's attorney a "disgrace." He said the allegations against him were a "big fat hoax."

Carroll filed her civil lawsuit for battery and defamation against Trump last year. She accused him of raping her in a dressing room at a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996. Carroll published the allegations in her 2019 book What Do We Need Men For?: A Modest Proposal, after coming forward in a New York Magazine interview that same year.