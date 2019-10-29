Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals in Tweet He Has Also Had to ‘Get out at 3:30 This Morning’ Due to California Wildfires

Arnold Schwarzenegger is the latest celebrity to evacuate their home due to the spreading California wildfires. The Terminator star revealed on Twitter that he and his family had “evacuated safely” during the early morning hours of Monday. Oct. 28 after a fast-moving brush fire, dubbed the Getty fire, sparked on the western edge of Los Angeles and quickly spread.

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

News of his evacuation prompted plenty of messages from fans.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Stay safe. I hope everyone gets out and gets out the animals too,” one person wrote.

“Glad you and family are safe….hoping all heed your advice and get out while they can… not worth losing your life over a house or belongings,” another fan commented. “Our hearts go out to all of you. Prayers and good thoughts from Canada.”

“Hope everyone stays safe,” another added. “Firefighters have been doing the most hardest work as they’re battling those wild fires as they are the heroes. And of course the terminator himself too.”

Schwarzenegger’s evacuation came just three months after he joined Gov. Gavin Newsom to tour McClellan Airport’s new technology to help combat wildfires. As part of Newsom’s state budget, nearly $1 billion had been invested in emergency preparedness, response, and recovery to prepare for disasters. Speaking at a press conference at the time, Schwarzenegger praised the efforts.

“We didn’t have the assets, we didn’t have the equipment. So many times we had to study the weather and figure out where should we send our assets,” Schwarzenegger said, according to CBS Sacramento.

The actor served as Governor of California from 2003 to 2011, with the state experiencing the Witch Creek Fire, which burned 240,000 acres in San Diego County, in 2007 and the Station Fire in 2009, considered one of Los Angeles County’s most devastating fires to date, during that time.

Currently, the state of California is again suffering from devastating fires, which are leaving behind a trail of destruction in both the south and the north.

Erupting shortly before 2 a.m. along the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, the Getty fire has covered more than 500 acres and has prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 buildings and several neighborhoods, according to The Washington Post. More than 450 firefighters, along with personnel from other departments, were battling the “very dynamic” blaze, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Currently, at least five homes have been destroyed by the Getty fire, though that number is expected to rise. As of early Monday, no injuries had been reported.

The Getty Fire is burning alongside the Kincade Fire to the north. As a result of the fires, Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency.