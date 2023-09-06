Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals He Almost Died Due to 'Disaster' Botched Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he almost died, due to a "disaster" botched surgery. PEOPLE reports that the actor shared the story in a new YouTube video. Schwarzenegger, 76, shared never-before-seen photos from the surgery and explained that the terrifying ordeal took place just ahead of filming for Terminator: Dark Fate.

"I remember when I had my open heart surgery, the third one, which was just a few years ago just before we started Terminator 6," the former California governor shared. "I was really freaking out. I woke up and all of a sudden the doctors were in front of me saying, 'I'm so sorry but it was unlike what we planned.'" Schwarzenegger went on to explain that this was intended to be a non-invasive procedure, but the doctors made a mistake, which caused him to suffer internal bleeding. He said the doctors had to go back in "very quickly to save my life," and referred to the whole ordeal as a "disaster" that led him to put a strong focus back on his health and wellness.

"The bottom line is, you cannot roll the clock back. It was a disaster. I was in the middle of a disaster," he said. "So now how do I get out of it? You have to shift gears. Collect yourself, shift gears and say, 'Okay what I need to do now is get out of this hospital.'" After making progress in his recovery, Schwarzenegger decided he needed some extra motivation. "I even called my buddies in, he shared, "and I said, 'You guys have to fire me up.'"

"I looked like an idiot waddling around in the hallways but the bottom line was I was getting going because the doctors said you have to exercise your lungs because if you get pneumonia you can die," Schwarzenegger continued, later explaining that he felt compelled to get back into the gym and start working out for his new movie.

"I had to be in shape, I had to move around, run around, lift things up, do the fight scenes," the Terminator actor said. "And we did it because I had a positive attitude, I knew exactly how I was gonna get there, I had the support system – because none of this we can do by ourselves – and when I started shooting Terminator 6 I was all back together again."