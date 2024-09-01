Arnold Schwarzenegger Reportedly Stressing Over Lawsuit Exposing 'Dirty Laundry'

The 'Predator' star and former governor is not looking forward to the court appearance.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is reportedly preparing for the worst when it comes to the upcoming lawsuit over his Netflix series FUBAR. According to InTouch, the former California governor is worried the trial will draw out and get ugly publicly for the action legend.

"He's humiliated and worried his dirty laundry will be aired in court," a source told the outlet. "This was Arnold's big comeback and now it's hit a major hiccup."

(Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Wall Street Journal)

According to InTouch, entrepreneur Aharon Jason Curtis is suing the producers of the Netflix series, claiming they stole his idea for a supermarket app and used it in the script of the series. The 54-year-old is seeking $1.5 million in compensation,and the looming court battle is reportedly stressing the 77-year-old action icon.

"This stuff happens all the time in Hollywood but Arnold's finding it extremely embarrassing. His defenders are saying it's not like he had anything to do with stealing material, but they have to admit it's not a good look," the source said. "Everything was going so well until this lawsuit dropped. At his age, Arnold's no longer Mr. Invincible. He's reeling from this and desperately furious. It's really ticked him off and he's losing sleep over it."

While no specifics which might be embarrassing for the actor were mentioned, the main issue seems to be the ding to his name and the possibility that he could be dragged into court.

"It's getting to the point where there will be subpoenas and depositions and Arnie's worried he'll be dragged into it and waste valuable time," the source adds. "He assumed he'd be beyond these things by now, but he has to deal with it."

Toss in Schwarzenegger's health issues and the general woes of aging, it isn't a surprise he's frustrated. And at the end of the day, the Terminator star is not the one being sued.