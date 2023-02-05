Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Another Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic accident in West Los Angeles Sunday morning. The actor's car made contact with a bicyclist, who was later taken to the hospital. The accident happened a year after Schwarzenegger was involved in a more serious car crash in January 2022.

This latest incident happened when a woman on a bike suddenly swerved into the laine where Schwarzenegger was driving, law enforcement sources told TMZ. Schwarzenegger's vehicle "made contact" with the woman's bike, according to three eyewitnesses. First responders arrived at the scene, and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Schwarzenegger stayed at the scene to talk with police officers.

Law enforcement believes Schwarzenegger is not at fault for the accident, sources told TMZ. There is an investigation, but police already determined that Schwarzenegger could not have avoided the accident. Sources later told the outlet Schwarzenegger was not driving fast at the time. The woman just swerved in front of his car before he could brake.

The woman complained of pain and was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries. She is reportedly in stable condition. Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved. Schwarzenegger took the woman's bike to a nearby shop to pay for its repairs.

Schwarzenegger, 75, was previously involved in a serious, multi-vehicle car accident in January 2022 near his home in Brentwood, California. The former California governor was inside a Yukan that hit a red Toyota Prius, and the SUV's airbags deployed. No one was arrested and one woman was injured in the accident. "He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured," a representative for the actor later told PEOPLE.

Schwarzenegger was last seen on the big screen in Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). He recently signed up to star in the Netflix series FUBAR, created by Nick Santora. He and Monica Barbaro star as a father and daughter duo who do not know they are both CIA operatives. FUBAR will be released later this year.

Last month, Schwarzenegger signed a deal to write a new book for Penguin Press, sources told Page Six. The new book is not expected to be a memoir, but instead a "motivational" book. He is reportedly looking for a co-writer. Schwarzenegger published a memoir, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story, back in 2012. He has written several bodybuilding guides and he writes a motivational newsletter.