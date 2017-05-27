Armie Hammer Says Johnny Depp ‘Lives On Another Planet’

Actor Armie Hammer has dished on what it's like to go out on the town with beloved but controversial actor Johnny Depp, and it's apparently an out-of-this-world experience.

While appearing on Bravo's Watch What Happens: Live, Hammer took some questions from the audience. One member asked him what Depp's eccentric and expensive lifestyle was like when the two filmed The Lone Ranger in 2013. Hammer answered in an attempt to clear up the public perception of his co-star's life.

"Yes, the guy lives an extravagant lifestyle. There's no way around it," he said. "But he also lives on a totally other planet. Nobody here has any idea about the planet scale this is on."

He then described what it was like to be out in public with the incredibly famous Pirates of the Caribbean star, which was a terrifying ordeal at time.

"We'd be somewhere in public, and it would turn into a riot, and people would try to pull out his hair," he said. "It's a crazy world, so when you go to a restaurant, they have to close down part of the restaurant."

Chelsea Handler, who was also a guest on the show, interjected and said that "it sounds intense," to which Hammer agreed.

Hammer, who is set to voice a character in the upcoming Cars 3, was also asks about what it was like to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio. The two locked lips when Hammer's character makes an unwanted advance on DiCaprio's titular character in J. Edgar.

Andy Cohen, tried to push Hammer to dish the details by asking him roundabout questions, such as how DiCaprio's breath smelled and if he used any tongue. Hammer slyly plays along with hilarious results.

Johnny Depp has been in a couple controversial court cases over the past few months. One of those centered around his aforementioned eccentric spending habits and the other was a messy divorce from Amber Heard.