Ariel Winter's Latest Snaps With New Fiery Red Hair Are Stunning to Say the Least

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shocked fans back in December when she made a bold new statement to dye to her hair red from her usual look with either a dark brunette shade or black. Since then, fans have been gushing over her new locks. But this isn't the first time she's made a major change with her hairdo, it's something she does often. She's rocked colors from blonde, to brunette to fiery red.

In May 2019, when she switched to a red look, she shared a photo of herself on Instagram and titled the photo, "Part of yourrrrrr worrrrrrld" and her followers showed nothing but love for it. Turns out, the new color wasn't just for fun, it was for work. When she appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the episode titled "The Darkest Journey Home" she was required to change her look. Right after filming the episode, she went right back to a darker look, something fans of Modern Family are use to seeing.

Winter played the character Reagan in the episode, someone who is "widely different from any character" she's ever played. "... She's special to me because she's a realistic person. She's not perfect, she's still figuring herself out. She likes to go out and drink and experiment, and like many of us, she struggles with accepting herself and being honest. The episode wrestles with the restriction of being a 'credible' victim/witness. Making mistakes, or experimenting with things some may frown upon, does not mean you should be an open target for sexual assault. NOTHING anyone does could EVER possibly warrant that. It was a challenge to bring this all to life, because I have a fear of failure and a hard time relinquishing control." Since her role, she's reverted back to her red-hair look and has shown fans different styles and shades every since.