Modern Family star Ariel Winter is rocking a brand new hair color. After switching things up several times over the last year, the actress has settled on a new bold color for her locks. In an Instagram gallery shared with her 4.4 million followers Monday, Winter debuted strawberry pink hair.

Sharing a total of five photos showing off her new color, the actress wrote, "Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day: a slideshow" alongside a pink bow emoji. The new 'do immediately drew praise from fans, who flocked to the comments section, with one person writing that Winter looks "gorgeous with your pink hair." Somebody else said "pink hair looks really good on you," a third adding, "looking fabulous ariel, you really suit this look."

Winter has been playing with the color of her hair ever since Modern Family officially came to an end in April of this year. Running for a total of 11 seasons, the ABC sitcom earned Winter, who portrayed nerdy middle child Alex Dunphy, four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards as a member of the show's cast from 2011 to 2014. Throughout the series, her character had donned dark brown hair, though Winter was apparently eager to move away from that image.

After filming for Modern Family's final season wrapped in February, the actress swapped out those signature dark brown locks for a strawberry blonde. She had first been spotted with the new color outside Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles, California, and later opened up about the change in color when speaking with StyleCaster.

"I did it last year. And I loved it so much. And then I said myself, 'as soon as the show is over, I'm not going to have dark hair again unless somebody pays me to have dark hair again,'" Winter told the outlet. "I think my personality is the same, regardless of what hair color I have. I've always been loud, I've always been aggressive. I don't think the red hair made me more aggressive."

By July, however, Winter had opted to undergo another change, channeling her inner Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones when she debuted a new blonde look. She shared the new 'do to Instagram, quipping at the time, "Winter is coming!!!!"