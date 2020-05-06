Ariel Winter Shares 'Pre-Quarantine' Pigtails Photo

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is reflecting on her "pre-quarantine" days amid the coronavirus pandemic. As the world continues to practice social distancing, the actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to drop a series of throwback photos from a photoshoot before lockdown, joking about the safety precautions she was adhering to at the time when writing, "swipe to the end to see me post shoot holding up the paper towel I planned on using to open the door because [X] germs."

The series of photos, which were shared alongside the hashtags "tbt" and "pre-quarantine," show the starlet plunging white top and light pink skirt, her hair in pigtails. While fans may be used to the darker locks she donned throughout the ABC sitcom, on which she portrayed Alex Dunphy, Winter debuted her fiery new color back in February, when she was first spotted with the new 'do outside Nine Zero One hair salon in Los Angeles, California. Speaking with StyleCaster for the photoshoot, which was first published four weeks ago, Winter had opened up about the change in color, revealing that she fell in love with the hue after seeing a strawberry blonde shade online.

"I did it last year. And I loved it so much. And then I said myself, 'as soon as the show is over, I'm not going to have dark hair again unless somebody pays me to have dark hair again,'" Winter told the outlet. "I think my personality is the same, regardless of what hair color I have. I've always been loud, I've always been aggressive. I don't think the red hair made me more aggressive."

While Winter has been rocking the fiery strawberry blonde color for several weeks now, fans are still head over heels for it. The comments section of the star's Tuesday post filled with people fawning over her locks, as well as her entire ensemble in general, with one person writing, "Sor gorg... love your hair!" Another responded with "that hair!" alongside a series of heart eyes emojis.

Although several fans jokingly questioned where her mask was, as face masks and coverings are currently being recommended by the CDC, Winter put her personal protective equipment (PPE) on full display in late April. As she headed out to pick up some groceries, Winter was spotted wearing a respirator mask.