Ariel Winter Slams Magazine Regarding Boyfriend And ‘Fake News’

Ariel Winter is lashing out at the “fake news” about her boyfriend Levi Meaden. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Wednesday night to bash Star Magazine for claiming that she is financially supporting her 29-year-old actor beau.

The 19-year-old actress shared a screenshot of a note typed on her phone. She posted the message on Instagram that reads:

“Star Magazine is OBVIOUSLY a non reputable source and a trash magazine, but seriously how dare you make up stuff that you have no idea about? I have a BOYFRIEND and a PERSONAL ASSISTANT who are NOT the same person. I would NEVER pay my boyfriend ANY sort of allowance, nor would he EVER accept if I offered.

“He BUYS his own stuff whether it’s for me or for himself, and he more than pulls his weight for our life. I HATE fake news, but I guess that’s what our world has come to. Get your sh*t straight. I don’t support anyone, and I don’t need anyone to support me. He’s got a full career (including something huge that’s new) and works hard for it. He’s not just someone’s boyfriend. So if you don’t know us, don’t comment. Xoxo.”

After Ariel blasted Star Magazine, she was met by an outpouring of support from her fans. Many took to the comments section to tell her to “be strong,” and to “not lose sleep” over the claims about Levi.

This isn’t the first time that Ariel Winter has bashed the media. Earlier this month, the Dog Years star criticized the paparazzi for snapping a photo of her while grocery shopping with Levi Meaden. Winter took to Instagram to share the picture along with a scathing caption.

She wrote: “Y’all I NEVER post pap pics but I just got sent this and I’m posting it because Levi’s SOOO pissed and his face is SOOOO good…it’s f***ing Ralphs! What headline are you getting with this????? Over and over! ‘Ariel in SLUTTY SHORTS & LIVE IN LOVER LEVI’ like ok can we just live and not be followed? Take pics on red carpets where we sign up for that not when we’re just trying to grocery shop for f***’s sake.”

In an interview with Refinery29, Ariel Winter addressed her relationship with Levi. The two of them are living together in her L.A. home, and some of Ariel’s haters have taken issue with her living with her boyfriend, who is 10 years her senior. However, Ariel seemed unfazed by the criticism.

“I’m happy, and whatever people want to say, they can say,” Winter said. “I don’t understand why someone would even comment on our situation at all. There are tons of people of all ages that live with their boyfriend.”

