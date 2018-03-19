Ariel Winter Dares to Bare on Red Carpet in Plunging Black Dress

Ariel Winter recently hit a film festival red carpet donning a black dress with a plunging neckline that dared to bare quite a lot.

The Modern Family star and her actor boyfriend Levi Meaden stepped out at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Jan. 14 and the actress was photographed in the stylish gown that also featured a thigh-high slit in the front.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She completed the look with a matching pair of black high heels and added a little color by sporting blue fingernails.

Meaden also looked very fashionable in a classic black suit with a white dress shirt and black tie.

You can see all the photos here at the Daily Mail.

Winter is not one to be invested in hearing about her fashion choices from critics and she’s fired back at them for their critiques on many occasions.

In an Instagram photo Winter posted last year, the young actress was wearing a lacy top and a pair of “booty” shorts. This apparently set off a chain of criticisms from her followers.

Responding, Winter wrote on Twitter, “Pretty annoyed about the focus on the fact that I wear shorts and the commentary that I’m ‘squeezing’ into them or the idea that it’s not okay for me to wear shorts.”

“It’s SUMMER. Get over it. It’s hot, I’m obviously going to wear minimal clothes. I’m not going to suffer in a turtleneck to please anyone,” she continued.

Winter has dealt with fashion and body shame critics in the past, so she shot back, “I’m not a whore because I wear shorts and tank tops. I’m a normal girl. Also, I’m not ‘squeezing’ into anything. My shorts fit me and everything I’m doing is just fine.”

The 19-year-old also took up the defense of other girls who’ve suffered unsolicited criticism, saying, “Please leave young women alone. We’re just living our lives. It’s really troubling that we even have to deal with this kind of stuff nowadays.”

“Please stop criticizing everything everyone does!!!!! Rant over!” she concluded.

Winter is obviously most well-known as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, but she recently turned up opposite Hollywood Icon Burt Reynolds in the indie film Dog Years, which is what she was promoting at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Winter celebrated the film’s acceptance into Tribeca by sharing an Instagram post.

“BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017,” she wrote.