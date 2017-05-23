Ariel Winter Speaks Out About Manchester Terror Attack

Ariel Winter has sounded off on the devastating Manchester Arena bombing that occurred on Monday night.

My thoughts and prayers are with Manchester. My heart breaks for all those injured and involved, and their families. 💔 — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 23, 2017

After the news broke, the Modern Family actress expressed her deepest sympathies for all those affected by the tragedy.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Manchester. My heart breaks for all those injured and involved, and their families."

She later re-posted the tweet onto Instagram via a screenshot. She added the hashtag “#spreadlovenothate,” which was used by numerous users in the wake of the attack.

The terror attack occurred during an Ariana Grande concert at the arena, with panic ensuing afterwards. The explosion, which is believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber, left 22 people dead and 59 injured. Many of those hurt were children and teenagers.

Grande has also spoken out about the incident, and she was obviously overwhelmed with grief.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” she said.

Winter’s initial tweet was somewhat controversial. Tensions are high online, some of her followers didn’t care about what a celebrity had to say about the incident. However, others were comforted by her kind words and respect for the situation.

@arielwinter1 The world needs more love and less hate. We’re not the ones to say that hate will win. It will lose forever. What will win forever, is #Love — Chris (Rad) Finch 4 (@RadFinch) May 23, 2017

@arielwinter1 I hope everyone in Manchester is gonna be okay, Ariel. I hope so. — Arief Fadhilah (@AriefFadhilah01) May 23, 2017

