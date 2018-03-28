Ariel Winter Flashes Derriere and Strips for Bubble Bath in ‘The Last Movie Star’

In just released scenes from Ariel Winter’s new film The Last Movie Star, the actress flashes her derriere and strips down for a bubble bath.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A full clip from the movie sees Winter’s character get a phone call that she’s late for work as a guy that she seems to have taken home from the night before tries to convince her to stay in bed.

As she climbs out of it and head to get her shorts, her backside clad in a pair black underwear can briefly be seen before the clip ends, as reported by The Daily Mail.

In a separate clip from the film, Winter is seen taking a bubble bath with her leg in the air and glass of wine in her hand.

The Last Movie Star stars Burt Reynolds, Winter, Clark Duke, and Chevy Chase. It was written and directed by Adam Rifkin (who also directed 1999s Detroit Rock City) and was originally titled Dog Years.

It premiered at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival, which prompted Winter to post a message on Instagram ahead of its debut.

“BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the [2017 Tribeca Film Festival],” She wrote. “I can’t wait for you to see it at [Tribeca]. [Adam Rifkin,] THANK YOU for allowing me to play Lil and thank you to EVERYONE involved for the incredible experience of making this movie.”

“To the cast and crew, I love you,” Winter then added. “A special shout out to the INCREDIBLE Burt Reynolds…I’m the luckiest girl in the world to know you and have worked with you. F— yeah!!!!!!”

In a recent Today show interview with Hoda Kotb, Reynolds discussed The Last Movie Star, in which he plays Vic Edwards, an aging Hollywood star who was “a college football legend turned stunt double turned leading man.”

“Now, in his eighties, he’s convinced by an old friend to accept an invitation to receive a Lifetime Achievement award at a two-bit film festival in Nashville. The trip launches him on both a hilarious fish-out-of-water adventure and an unexpectedly poignant journey into his past.”

Reynolds spoke about getting emotional during a screening of the film, revealing, “It was very close to me, this picture, because a lot of it that’s happening on-screen was happening to me.”

He explained that both he and his character in the film deal with being told that they should “retire” and “get out of the business.”

Kotb also asked Reynolds who he would like to play him if “someone were to do a movie” on his life. “George Clooney,” the 82-year-old fired back before joking, “He’s not quite as good looking but he’s still got a lot of other things.”