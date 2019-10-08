Ariel Winter Fans Are Loving Her Black Hair in New Photo

Ariel Winter just showed off a new photo of herself on Instagram sporting black hair and fans are loving it! Her caption is a line from Ed Sheeran‘s new song “South of the Border” featuring Camila Cabello and Cardi B. The 21-year-old looked angelic with beach waves as she rocked a middle part as her hair shaped either side of her face.

View this post on Instagram lil mamacita margarita 👼🏻 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Oct 7, 2019 at 7:14am PDT

One fan wrote, “Beautiful” while someone else said, “God, your pretty.”

Another follower posted, “Beautiful [pink hearts] and those brows [100 emoji].” Several others posted emojis to express their love for the Modern Family actress.

Lately, she’s been in and out of hair color between black and a strawberry blond.

View this post on Instagram 🧜🏻‍♀️ part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 3, 2019 at 9:38pm PDT

Fans were shocked when she appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit not only because she had light hair color, but it was a role that was out of the ordinary for her. Winter made her SVU debut in “The Darkest Journey Home,” playing the role of Reagan — a woman who suddenly wakes up believing she was raped after a night of partying with her friends. However, the lies from both the victim and suspect take Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Fin (Ice-T) and Rollins (Kelli Giddish) down a long path.

Winter went straight to Instagram to share with fans how important of a role this was for her.

“Reagan is wildly different from any character I’ve played,” she wrote. “She’s special to me because she’s a realistic person. She’s not perfect, she’s still figuring herself out. She likes to go out and drink and experiment, and like many of us, she struggles with accepting herself and being honest. The episode wrestles with the restrictions of being a “credible” victim/witness. Making mistakes, or experimenting with things some way frown upon, does not mean you should be an open target for sexual assault. NOTHING anyone does could EVER possibly warrant that. It was a challenge to bring this all to life, because I have a fear of failure and a hard time relinquishing control.”

She later gave Hargitay a shoutout for making her feel comfortable on set saying, “…She was truly interested in my life story and always made me feel heard … she pushed me as an actress and as a person.”