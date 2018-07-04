Ariel Winter Deletes Social Media Accounts After Paparazzi Rant

Ariel Winter claims she’s “deleting all social media” following a Twitter rant about paparazzi and the cost of fame.

The Modern Family star began her rant on Twitter Tuesday, as she threatened legal action against photographers attempting to take photos of her on her property.

“If a paparazzi attempts to take another f-ing picture in front of my house one more time I swear to god I will find ANY SORT of legal action,” the actress tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The situation must have struck a chord, as Winter went further and began to examine the difficulties of loving your work, but not the consequences of fame.

“Sad when you literally enjoy your job but hate every part of the fame aspect,” she tweeted. “Also sad when you desperately want to move somewhere remote so you can just live a normal life in peace.”

“I can’t speak for anyone else, but I hate being followed and I hate my sh— out in the news.”

The rant ended with Winter tweeting just the wave emoji, before she deleted her Twitter account altogether.

Her social media cleanse may be going to all platforms as she posted a short clip to her Instagram Story, where she claimed to be “deleting all social media.”

Her Instagram account, however, is still open as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET.

Winter is an active user of social media, specifically Instagram. The young actress is a frequent subject of media and tabloid scrutiny because of her opinions and sultry images she shares on her social media.

The actress recently got into a copyright dispute with a paparazzo on Instagram after Instagram removed a photo she posted because it was taken by someone else.

The photo in question was of Winter standing with her arms crossed at a gas station. After it was removed, Winter shared a screenshot of Instagram’s community guidelines violation.

“We’ve removed or disabled access to the following content that you posted on Instagram because a third party reported that the content violates their copyright,” it read.

“What in the f— @instagram??” the actress wrote. “Lol they removed my photo because it violated someone else’s rights? It’s literally a photo of me that someone sent me on Twitter?”

She re-posted the photo a few minutes later, telling the social platform that they should think about the subject of the photo when taking a look at reports of copyright violation.

“Posting again for the idiots who took down MY PHOTO for violating someone else’s copyright,” she wrote. “They violated my space so I should at least be able to post it when I want to or just not be f—ing photographed. Will repost every time it’s taken down.”

The actress also made headlines, with the help of Modern Family co-star Sarah Hyland, after body-shaming trolls started insulting her on Instagram.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Winter also defended herself with a clapback, responding to one fan who wrote, “when you were perfect.” The actress responded, “This [was] taken of me two days ago.”

Come back soon, Ariel!