Ariel Winter Reveals Breast Reduction Gave Her Confidence: ‘It Helped Me Feel So Much Better About My Body’

Modern Family star Ariel Winter has admitted numerous times to feeling “uncomfortable” about her body at times.

The 19-year-old actress is known for speaking out about body positivity, and has said that while she accepts that her body is “who she is,” she also admitted to Refinery29 she still has days where she doesn’t like the way she looks, as she claimed it is “hard” to be positive all the time.

The actress said, “Because I’m honest about my insecurities, people think I’m 100 percent positive about my body all the time, but I’m not.”

The cover girl then added, “I get really uncomfortable, too. But I just remind myself that this is the body I was given. This is who I am.”

The young starlet took to social media revealing a few snaps from the interview. In one she sat in a orange bikini with her hair pulled into a bun on top of her head. She accessorized the look with a kimono and bright colored jewelry.

In the second Instagram post she sported a green one-piece swimsuit and black heels as she watered a lawn. Check out both post below:

Despite not always feeling positive, the actress, who underwent breast reduction surgery in 2015, said she’s “comfortable in a bathing suit,” and no longer cares about what people think of her. She added, “When I got the breast reduction it helped me feel so much better about my body.”

“I used to have full-scale meltdowns in bathing suit shops because there was nothing I could find to wear. I always felt like crap about myself,” Winter revealed.

The petite brunette added, “My best friend, she’s super tall and skinny and she’ll wear the same bathing suit as me, but people will automatically look at me and call me out as a s**t or write headlines about ‘Ariel Winter’s cleavage.’”

“Meanwhile they look at her like, ‘Oh she looks so cute!’ But I’ve learned to not care about that as much. I’m comfortable in a bathing suit, scars and all.”

Ariel, who has previously been shamed online for showing off her curves, revealed she’s now learned to “please herself” rather than others, and says she’s “happy” with who she is.

“I went through a lot of hate online, so I tried to change myself for a really long time. But people just kept hating on me no matter what I did,” she said. “I decided that instead of pleasing these other people, I’ll just spend that time pleasing myself.

She also said she is over worrying what people think of her appearance at the beach.

“I’m definitely a makeup at the beach person, and I don’t care if people think I look ridiculous — it’s my beach day!,” she said.

