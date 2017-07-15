Ariel Winter Steps Out For A Date Night With Her Boyfriend Levi Meaden

The age gap between them might be more than some people are comfortable with, but that’s not stopping Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden from being open about their relationship and turning heads while doing it.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Cameras caught a noticeably-braless Winter and walking down the street and holding hands with Meaden.

She also rocked a pair of denim short-shorts and some killer boots.

Staying equally as simple with his outfit, Meaden donned a pair of black pants, a plain white t-shirt, and a denim jacket.

While many people don’t seem to know much about Levi Meadon, they might be surprised to find out that he’s actually quite an accomplished actor.

He’s starred in several TV shows, including The Killing, The 100, Olympus, and most recently on SyFy’s Aftermath.

Next up, Levi can be seen in Pacific Rim: Uprising, the sequel to 2013’s Pacific Rim.

Winter is obviously most well-known as Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, she recently turned up opposite Hollywood Icon Burt Reynolds in the indie film Dog Years.

Dog Years is described as, “An aging, former movie star is forced to face the reality that his glory days are behind him. On its surface DOG YEARS is a tale about faded fame, but at its core, it’s a universal story about growing old.”

Winter celebrated the film’s acceptance into Tribeca by sharing an Instagram post where she said, “BURT WE DID IT!!!!! I’m beyond excited and proud to announce that my film Dog Years will be premiering at the 2017 @Tribeca Film Festival! I can’t wait for you to see it at #Tribeca2017.”

The ten year age gap between Winter and Meaden clearly isn’t causing them any issues. Maybe they both appreciate just having someone to run lines with.