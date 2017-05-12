Ariel Winter Hair Slaps Beau Levi Meaden In The Face In New Video

Ariel Winter celebrated her six-month anniversary with boyfriend Levi Meaden by giving him a hair slap to the face. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Thursday to post the humorous clip that shows her whipping her 29-year-old beau across the cheek with her long locks.

Happy 6️⃣ month anniversary to my horrendous human being/cheese to my peanut butter 😉 I love you baby. Thank you for being so amazing. ❤️ Here’s to many, many more. Xoxo @levi_meaden A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 11, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

The 19-year-old actress shared the video with the caption: “Happy 6 month anniversary to my horrendous human being/ cheese to my peanut butter 😉 I love you baby. Thank you for being so amazing. Here’s to many, many more. Xoxo @levi_meaden.”

The clip shows Ariel Winter donning a long pink wig as she put her hourglass shape on full display while rocking a skintight crop top shirt with a pair of Daisy Duke jean shorts. Meaden sported a tank top with a backward hat. The video shows Ariel playfully swinging her hair across Meaden’s face as he jokingly whips his head from the impact.

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden seem to be head over heels for one another. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, Winter revealed that the two have moved in together in a $1.5 million home she purchased last year.

“I do have my own house. Last year I bought my first house, which was really exciting for me,” Ariel said.

While Winter and Meaden are living under the same roof, one of them is responsible for most of the home maintenance.

“Are you out mowing the lawn and cooking and doing all the stuff you do when you own a house?” Kimmel asked.

“My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can’t cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he’s great, he does all that,” Winter said. “I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible.”

She continued by saying: “I’m like the worst ‘wifely’ person. Like I said, I bake those pies, he does everything else. It’s great.”

Levi Meaden also took to social media on Thursday to commemorate his 6-month anniversary with Ariel. He shared a photo of the two of them channeling their inner Katniss Everdeen while at an archery range.

Meaden posted the picture with the caption: “For the 6 month anniversary I took her to do what I promised her we’d do on the first date…better late than never.”

For the 6 month anniversary I took her to do what I promised her we’d do on the first date… better late than never ❤️ A post shared by Levi Meaden (@levi_meaden) on May 11, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

