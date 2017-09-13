Ariel Winter Gushes Over Boyfriend Levi Meaden in Birthday Tribute

Ariel Winter is gushing over her boyfriend for his birthday. On Tuesday, the Modern Family star took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her beau, Levi Meaden, to celebrate his 30th.

“Happy 30th my love,” she wrote. “Every single second I spend with you I fall more in love. I couldn’t be more grateful to be your partner in crime. You are the most incredible man, and I love you more than absolutely anything. I can’t wait to celebrate you. Here’s to many, many more birthdays together.”

In the photo, Winter plants a kiss on Meaden’s cheek as he shoots a smile to the camera.

Meaden also took to Instagram to thank Winter, 19, for spending the day with them and their dogs.

“Amazing birthday thanks to this one!!! Just old movies, us and the dogs. A perfect day!!!” he captioned the post.

Back in April of this year, Winter opened up about her relationship with Meaden, with whom she shares an 11-year age gap.

“I needed somebody who had a lot of life experience and who was at a point in their lives that they could take care of another person, but where I didn’t have to take care of them,” she said during an interview with Maxim.

“Being with an older guy isn’t always amazing, but I got lucky—I have an amazing guy who’s super supportive and loving and is just an all-around wonderful human being,” she said.