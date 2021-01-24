Ariel Winter: Age, Bio, Net Worth and More Details About the 'Modern Family' Star

✖

Ariel Winter has become quite the popular follow on Instagram as the actress' account is filled with various shots from her travels to her quirky shots around her house. When she's not securing nearly half a million likes on a post, Winter is putting together a successful acting career.

The 22-year-old made her start in Hollywood as a child actor on Modern Family. Along with the likes of Sarah Hyland and Nolan Gould, her on-screen siblings. America watched her grow up for 11 seasons. Her role as Alex Dunphy came to an end with the ABC's series end in 2020. Winter called her experience on the show "amazing" when appearing on Good Morning America in 2019. "They’re basically a family I grew up with -- the crew, the cast, everybody -- so it is crazy to be doing something for that long because most shows don’t go that long, and we are so beyond lucky that we have," she explained. Prior to joining Modern Family in 2009, Winter had only appeared in episodes across various shows along with some voice work.

As her star grew on Modern Family, Winter was able to secure her next biggest role as the voice of Sophia in Sophia the First where she starees for all 108 episodes on the Disney Channel kids' series. The network also had her voice Marina the Mermaid in Jake and the Neverland Pirates for 15 episodes before handing her the leading princess of their next animated series. Winter reprised her role as Sofia in 2020 during an episode of Elena of Avalon. Sofia the First aired from 2012-2018.

The Virginia-born actress has a net worth of $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Along with her work on Modern Family and the series of shows she appeared on for the Disney Channel, Winter also was a part of another major film franchise: The Smurfs. She voiced Smurf Lilly in the the Smurfs: The Lost Village movie that came out it in 2017.

Winter has since built up quite the following on her Instagram. She has more than 4.4 million followers and routinely approaches half a million likes on her posts. Winter's latest post on the platform saw her repping one of America's most lovable characters, Baby Yoda, on her pajamas as she put together her new year post.