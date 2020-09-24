Ariel Winter Shows off Pink 'Cotton Candy' Hair in New Photo

✖

Ariel Winter is giving us a pop of color as we head into fall, showing off her bright "cotton candy" colored hair in a sweet portrait she posted to Instagram Wednesday. "Served you up some cotton candy & flowers for your Wednesday," she captioned the photo, which shows her sniffing a bright pink flower while clad in a matching skirt and white gauzy top. "Insert much needed cotton candy emoji here," she joked.

The picture had her followers gushing, with one commenting, "IN LOOVE WITH THIS LOOK!" and another replying, "Omg obsessed with this look boo!" A third chimed in, "I could not be more OBSESSED," while a different follower echoed, "She slaaaaays!!" The Modern Family actress debuted her pink hair two weeks ago, captioning a gallery of casual pictures around the house, "Pinkie Pie spotted in the wild on Labor Day: a slideshow."

The Sofia the First actress gets a lot of comments — positive and negative — about her appearance on Instagram, which she told Teen Vogue in an April profile really gets to her. "People on the internet really suck. It bothered me for so many years — I mean, it still does. It never goes away," she explained, saying she has had to put in a lot of work to keep the comments from bothering her as much.

"I feel like that [pain] never goes away. People are like, ‘How do you get that to go away? It doesn’t bother you at all anymore.’ Again, that’s missing the point. What I’ve said is, I’ve learned to deal with it more," Winter added. "It’s a journey of being confident enough to look at that and evaluate my opinion of myself, which I’m not fully at yet. I’m still working there."

While she used to clap back regularly at trolls on her photos, the actress said she was "really bugged" when someone pointed out that of the split comments on her social media, she would spend time replying to the negative ones, not the positive ones. "It really sucked to read that because that’s true," Winter admitted. "You overlook the positive comments, because as soon as you see the positive ones it’s like, ‘Okay, great, but these people don’t agree.’ But why do those people’s [negative] comments matter more than those [positive] comments?"