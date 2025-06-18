Ariana Grande Suffers Heartbreaking Family Loss

Ariana Grande is mourning the loss of her grandmother, Marjorie Grande, at age 99.

After her mother, Joan, announced the death of the pop star’s “Nonna” in an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, Ariana shared her family’s tribute to their late matriarch on her own social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family has passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks,” the family’s statement read. “We thank you for your love, support and for respecting our privacy as we grieve and celebrate her beautiful, extraordinary life.”

Ariana then shared a black-and-white photo from Marjorie’s wedding to her late husband Frank, who died at age 90 in 2014, captioned, “forever.”

The Grammy-winning artist’s brother, Frankie Grande, also posted a tribute to Nonna on Instagram. “Dearest Nonna, How can I ever thank you enough for the countless lessons you wove into my heart over the years?” he began. “You taught me how to love without conditions, how to dominate a three-card poker table, how to never ever take a bad picture, how to light up a dinner party just by being in the room, how to give the warmest, safest hugs, how to stand in my truth unapologetically, how to not give a single f*ck about what anyone thinks, and most importantly, how to show up for family in a way so deep, so unwavering, that I promise you: I will carry that torch fiercely in your absence. No question. No option.”

“You always called me the apple of your eye, Nonna and you have always been mine. A best friend. My safe place,” he continued. “I honestly don’t know how this world turns without you in it, but I do know this: I know you so well, I will never have to wonder what you’d say or think in any situation. Your voice, your love, your spirit is forever part of me. So in that way, we’ll never be apart.”

Frankie went on, “I love you endlessly, my sweet Nonna. I miss you more than words can hold. My heart is shattered, but I feel you watching over me, already so proud of everything I’ve done and all that is about to come,” thanking his late grandmother for “every moment, every lesson, every hug, every belly laugh.” He signed off sweetly, “Forever your apple.”

Ariana’s grandmother was a major figure in the singer’s life, accompanying her on the red carpet numerous times and even appearing as a feature on her song “Ordinary Things” at age 98. The contribution made Marjorie the oldest artist to ever appear on the Billboard Hot 100 when the song hit No. 55 in April 2024.

ariana grande

Ariana made sure her Nonna was there to celebrate her success in Wicked this November as well, visiting her hometown of Boca Raton, Fla. for a special screening of the movie with Marjorie, Frankie and Ariana’s boyfriend and co-star, Ethan Slater.

“Flew to boca for a day to watch with Nonna at the movie theater I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca,” Ariana wrote on her Story at the time. “Thrilled to report that when the sugar glider had her drum solo nonna exclaimed loudly ‘oh I LOVE that’ [director Jon M. Chu].”