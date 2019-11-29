Ariana Grande Slams NBC on Thanksgiving Amid Gabrielle Union’s Controversial ‘America’s Got Talent’ Firing

Pop star Ariana Grande joined the growing chorus of celebrities showing their support for Gabrielle Union, who was controversially fired from NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The L.A.’s Finest actress reportedly complained about several workplace concerns she had and received notes about her looks during her time on the reality competition series. Grande showed her support for Union on Thanksgiving Day.

The “Sweetener” singer retweeted a part of Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo’s thread on the subject Thursday. “Thank you for this [Pompeo]. Be better [NBC]. We’re with you [Union],” Grande added, alongside a heart emoji.

Pompeo issued one of the strongest-worded celebrity statements on the controversy in a series of Tweets Thursday. In one tweet, she pointed out how NBC kept Matt Lauer on the Today Show for years, but dropped Union after only one season of America’s Got Talent for speaking up.

“It’s unfortunate that [NBC] the same network that protected disgusting men like Matt Lauer and punished women for speaking out or not putting up with it…has not changed their practices or culture,” Pompeo wrote. “I support [Union] commitment to speaking up to injustice. It takes courage.”

Pompeo later used her platform to make an overall statement on the treatment of women in the workplace.

“This is a teaching moment..It’s important..white girls I’m talking to you..whether you truly understand what racial injustice is or not..that you stand with your sisters on the front lines,” Pompeo wrote. “Don’t cut side deals & don’t not get involved because it isn’t your issue..because it is.”

The ABC star continued, “Workplace cultures will continue to be toxic until there is unity and solidarity among all women. If you go for self in these moments you undermine the work we are out here trying to do. Obviously this network feels like they can operate like this and it’s okay.”

In one last tweet on the subject, Pompeo noted how the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston is reflecting upon reality.

“With that said GIRLS….instead of wack jugglers and messy Simon Cowell watch [Witherspoon] and Jennifer Anniston in The Morning Show!! Soooo much better. Hard to believe these networks are still getting away with this,” Pompeo concluded. “Our work continues [Union].”

Earlier this week, NBC surprisingly announced that Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning for another season of America’s Got Talent after their first season on the show. It was later reported that both stars often received notes about their looks, including one message criticizing Union’s hair styles as “too black” for the audience.

In other cases, Union reportedly complained about a racist joke Jay Leno made when he filmed a guest spot and Simon Cowell’s smoking on the set. At one point, Cowell reportedly told Union to address her concerns directly to him instead of NBC.

“So many tears, so much gratitude,” Union wrote on Twitter Wednesday after receiving messages of support from her fans. “THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone… you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever.”

Aside from AGT, Union stars on Spectrum Originals’ L.A.’s Finest, in which she reprises her Bad Boys II character Sydney Burnett. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

