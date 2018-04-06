Ariana Grande Labeled ‘Rudest Celebrity’ by CoverGirl Spokesperson

Controversial beauty vlogger and the first man to be a CoverGirl spokesperson, James Charles, has been the center of several storms as part of his on-line rise to fame. Recently, he took an interesting angle as he called out singer Ariana Grande as being the ‘rudest celebrity’ he’s ever met.

The curious part has nothing to do with the labeling, it has to do with the part of his story where the two have never actually met — only interacted for a few hours on social media.

For his part of the story, Charles was getting makeup done by Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams (which you can watch here) when the duo asked who was the rudest celebrity he has ever met and without breaking to think, he immediately chimed in with Grande.

He then expanded on the relationship that thrust her to the top of his list.

Apparently this began with Charles attending a concert that Grande was putting on in Los Angeles. He posted several videos of the show to his Instagram which prompted the 24-year-old singer to reply, rather kindly.

As he recounts, “She was so sweet,” he said in the video. “I was like, ‘I love you the most ever in the world!’ Just saying, I don’t have any hard feelings about it, I think she’s so talented. But, she followed me and DMed me…She was like, “I wish I knew you were coming, like, I would have loved to have you backstage.”

Charles didn’t get that backstage opportunity, and didn’t meet Grande. However, he did go through a public bashing after he tweeted about traveling to Africa and getting Ebola.

Grande, likely, did not connect those dots but her fans certainly did, according to Charles.

“This is right after, like, all my scandals started happening, so I was getting, like, a bunch of really angry tweets from her fans that were really mad that she had followed me,” he added. “And literally four hours later, I started getting tweets being like, ‘Wow, Ariana unfollowed James, the rat gets what he deserves,’ like, ‘Wow, love karma.’”

So, naturally, he tried to slide back into her DM’s to get the details of how their fast-friendship faded so quickly.

“I messaged her back, and I was like, ‘Hey, did I do something wrong?,’” Charles said. “And she literally was like, ‘Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.’”

Charles said he followed up with another message, asking for the follow back: “You have a hundred million fans, it’s really disappointing that you would, like, stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to, like, appease them, but okay.’”

Grande has yet to comment.