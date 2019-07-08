Ariana Grande Releases Emotional Statement After Crying on Stage

Ariana Grande is explaining to her fans the struggles tour life after video surfaced of her crying her way through performances during her Sweetener World Tour. In a video shared by a concertgoer in St. Louis on Saturday, the 26-year-old singer was seen breaking down into tears while performing “R.E.M.,” a love song Grande’s fans theorize has to do with her fiancé, Pete Davidson.

ariana started crying last night during r.e.m at #SWTStLouis pic.twitter.com/CMYR7CvC2w — ariana vids (@dailyyari) July 8, 2019

In another fan’s video that went viral, Grande got emotional before singing the late Mac Miller‘s name in her hit “Thank U, Next,” during a performance on June 12 in Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She said in her statement on Sunday that she was grateful for her fans’ support during those tough moments onstage.

“I feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when I’m still processing a lot … so sometimes I cry a lot!” Grande wrote in an Instagram post which has since been deleted. “I thank you for accepting my humanness.”

“I’m not sure what I did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but I want you to know that it really does carry me through,” she added. “I feel it and I appreciate it. And all of you so so much.”

She began her post by explaining that life on tour is “wild” but that she kindness she’s experienced on stage and off has helped her cope.

She wrote: “I’m grateful for the sea of love I have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got. I’m grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. I’m grateful for my voice and my team. I’m grateful for this music. I’m grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt, who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. I’m grateful for the opportunity to sing for thousands of people every night. It’s a dream come true.”

“No matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, I’m grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what I’ve started,” she continued.

Her post ended with an inspirational message of hope for those going through similar issues.

“I’m sharing this because I’m grateful and because I want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone,” Grande said. “It is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time … but I want you to know, you aren’t along and I think you’re doing great. Love you.”

Grande’s fourth full-length LP, Sweetener, tackled some of the emotional pain she felt after the deadly bombing at her Manchester concert in 2017 and the death of ex-boyfriend Miller, who died last year of an accidental overdose at the age of 26. A month after Miller’s death, Grande and then-fiancé Davidson called it quits.