Ariana Grande Quits Social Media in Wake of ‘Very Sad’ Breakup With Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande is taking a break from social media following her split from Pete Davidson.

The singer, 25, broke her silence on Instagram ahead of her appearance on NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween on Tuesday, just two days after news broke that she and Davidson had called off their engagement.

“Ok today was v special and i’m so grateful i was able to be there,” Grande said in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Stories, referencing her appearance on the Halloween special, according to PEOPLE.

“Time to say bye bye again to the internet for just a lil bit,” this “God is a Woman” singer continued. “It’s hard not to bump news n stuff that I’m not trying to see rn. It’s very sad and we’re all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always.”

The announcement came just hours after Grande opened up about her struggle with anxiety on Instagram ahead of her performance on Broadway.

“Can’t believe I almost let my anxiety ruin this for me today!” the singer captioned a photo of herself. “Not today Satan! Not tomorrow or the next day either not no more u can suck my big green d— finna sing my heart out and be a big walking vessel of love bye.”

Grande and Davidson called off their engagement after four months together, a source telling TMZ that it was not the “right time” for their relationship and that while things were “over romantically,” they “aren’t ruling out the possibility of anything in the future.”

A source later told PEOPLE that “it was way too much too soon. It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Their split followed the Sept. 7 death of Grande’s ex, Mac Miller, who died from an apparent drug overdose, something that rocked the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer. Days after Miller’s death, Grande posted an emotional tribute to him on her Instagram account, and Davidson reported that he had begun receiving death threats. The couple largely retreated from the public eye after Miller’s death.

In the wake of their split, Grande has reportedly returned the $93,000 the 3.03-carat engagement ring that Davidson had given her when he popped the question in May after just weeks of dating. She is, however, keeping Piggy Smalls, the pig that they had adopted together. Davidson has since covered up a tattoo on his neck that paid tribute to Grande.