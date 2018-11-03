Ariana Grande Posts Cryptic Tweets After Seemingly Shading Ex-Fiance Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande’s latest cryptic tweets have fans wondering if she’s throwing shade at her ex-fiance, Pete Davidson, teasing new music or both.

The singer took to social media Friday, just a day after she slammed Davidson for making a joke about their separation in a promo for the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, sharing words that seemed to address the controversy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

cause look what i found …. ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

got so much love….. got so much patience….. i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

and for that i say ……. thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 2, 2018

“cause look what i found… ain’t no need for searching and for that i say…. thank u, next,” the pop star tweeted. “got so much love… got so much patience…… i’ve learnt from the pain …. and turnt out amazin…. say i’ve loved and i’ve lost….. but that’s not what i see cause look what i got…. look what u taught me. and for that i say …… thank u, next.”

The tweets left fans wondering if these could be song lyrics from Grande’s new album, Us Weekly writes, which the singer reportedly was working on ever since the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller on Sept. 7 and the end of her four-month engagement to Davison in mid-October.

Reports have also surfaced that her new project, a follow up to August’s album Sweetener, could be released ahead of the singer’s Sweetener tour in 2019.

The tweets come after Grande responded publicly to Davidson after he made a joke about their split in a promo for this Saturday’s new episode of the long-running NBC series, featuring host Jonah Hill and musical guest Maggie Rogers.

“Hey, Maggie. I’m Pete… You wanna get married?” Davidson asked her.

Without a pause, Rogers replied, “No” and shook her head.

“Oh for three,” Davidson said before the end of the spot.

Grande tweeted after the ad was released, “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh.”

“Thank u, next,” she added in a second tweet.

Grande then retweeted a fan who responded to a tweet with the video by writing, “tag yourself i’m maggie.” Grande simply included a period, signalling she agreed with the fan.

Th singer and Davidson ended their engagement in mid-October. A report from early Friday said Grande felt “betrayed” after Davidson’s joke, as he had seemingly agreed not to talk about the relationship or the split to the press. Saturday Night Live featured a sketch centered on Davidson and Grande’s relationship during its season 44 premiere, and was mentioned frequently during subsequent episodes.

Davidson has not responded to Grande’s words, though a new episode of Saturday Night Live — the first since their breakup — airs Nov. 3 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.