Ariana Grande’s Manager Scooter Braun Defends Her ‘SNL’ Star Ex, Pete Davidson, in Wake of Split

Ariana Grande split from Pete Davidson in October, and while fans might not be too fond of the Saturday Night Live star, Grande’s manager, Scooter Braun, is setting things straight.

On Wednesday, Davidson had used Instagram to promote his upcoming film Big Time Adolescence when a fan used the comments section to disparage the comedian over his split with Grande.

“[You’re] cancelled,” the fan wrote. “[Thank you so much] for breaking with Ariana[because] she’s doing much better BYE.”

At that, Braun stepped in to defend Davidson, telling the fan to “stop the bulls—.”

“It is nothing like that and Pete is a good dude,” he wrote. “No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well.”

After Grande and Davidson’s split, things seemed tense for a moment before Davidson spoke candidly about his ex-fiancée during a recent episode of SNL.

“I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”

Grande also addressed the split in her breakup anthem “Thank U, Next,” in which she shared that she was “thankful” for Davidson.

“Even almost got married / and for Pete I’m so thankful,” she sang.

Grande and Davidson confirmed that they were dating in May before getting engaged in June. The couple eventually split in October after moving in together in a penthouse in Manhattan.

“It was way too much too soon,” a source told PEOPLE in October of the breakup. “It’s not shocking to anyone.”

Braun previously opened up about Grande’s resilience, explaining that music is the Florida native’s way of working through her struggles.

“Ariana expresses herself through her music and that will always be her therapy and her home,” he said, via PEOPLE.

“Ariana is an extremely strong, incredible person and I think she’s shown the world that,” he continued. “Whatever she’s going through, she has an amazing way of triumphantly coming back with incredible records that last forever.”

“I’m incredibly proud of her because she opened herself up to the world and shared her story and her strength and she’s done it countless times in the past years,” Braun added to Us Weekly. “I think that’s why people are rallying behind her.”

