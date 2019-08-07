Ariana Grande Holds Hands With Mikey Foster During Night Out

Ariana Grande has officially moved on to a new man. The “God Is A Woman” singer was seen strolling hand-in-hand with Mikey Foster during a fun, romantic night out.

“Ariana and Mikey were holding hands at one point while they were there,” once source told Us Weekly, adding that the duo did not show up together, instead they “arrived separately.”

Their night out in Chicago is the second consecutive evening together where they returned to Siena Tavern, joined by her mom, Joan, and a group of friends. During their first night at the Italian spot, they were among more than a dozen of their pals where they sat “next to each other during dinner” that ended up being a surprise party for one of her bodyguards. The Grammy winner had just performed her headlining set at Lollapalooza music festival.

Both musicians have been friends for years now. Foster and Grande sparked dating rumors when they collaborated on the “Boyfriend” music video — which ends in them making out. Foster also co-produced both “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” — each being hits off her last album Thank U, Next.

The two have also been super flirty and sweet towards each other via social media. Last month, he shared a nice tribute to Grande, writing, “[You’re] one of the mot incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy [you] deserve. Love [you]. happy birthday.”

After calling off her engagement to Pete Davidson late last year, Grande assumed she would be single for the rest of the year — maybe even the rest of her life.

“Spoiler alert for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions.”

She and Davidson started dating, got engaged and broke up in a span of six months, calling the entire thing “highly unrealistic.”

“My friends were like, ‘Come! We’re gonna have a fun summer,” she recalled. “And then I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him,” adding “I don’t trust myself with the life stuff.”

The singer admitted that her latest album was the first time she realized she needed to spend a little more time with herself.

“I think that this is the first album and also the first year of my life where I’m realizing that I can no longer put off spending time with myself, just as me. I’ve been boo’d up my entire adult life,” she said. “I’ve always had someone to say goodnight to. ‘So Thank U, Next’ was this moment of self-realization. It was this scary moment of ‘Wow, you have to face all this stuff now. No more distractions. You have to heal all this s—.”