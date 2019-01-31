Ariana Grande Has Misspelled Grill Tattoo Fixed

Ariana Grande debuted a new tattoo this week, but the resulting ink didn’t exactly turn out the way the pop star had planned.

Grande had wanted to get the Japanese Kanji symbols for “7 Rings” tattooed on the palm of her hand, but because of the pain, she only got two characters inked instead of the full amount. BuzzFeed explains that while the symbols “七つの指輪” translate to “7 Rings,” Grande was only sporting the ink for “seven” (七) and “ring” (輪).

Videos by PopCulture.com

As a result, the meaning of her tattoo became “shichirin,” a tiny Japanese barbecue grill, which is what the two symbols translate to when they’re placed next to each other rather than paired with their counterparts to form the full phrase.

After deleting her original photo of the tattoo, Grande used her Instagram Story on Wednesday night to share that she had attempted to fix the ink, though her new result still wasn’t what she had originally been going for.

The new photo of her hand shows that the singer now has one more Japanese character below the symbol for “seven” and a heart inked below the symbol for “ring,” which she decided to add after a conversation with her tutor.

“Slightly better,” she wrote. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke). Rip tiny charcoal grill. Miss you man. I actually really liked u.”

The new symbol means “finger,” but because of its placement below the original characters rather than left to right, like most Japanese is read, her tattoo now means something like “Japanese barbecue finger.”

After debuting her original tattoo, Grande was immediately met with criticism over the mistranslation, with some people making jokes about it and others pointing out that maybe she shouldn’t be getting tattoos in language she doesn’t understand.

Ariana Grande’s new tattoo “七輪” means Japanese style bbq grill, not 7 rings. 😭 If you want to know about 七輪, just google “SHICHIRIN” pic.twitter.com/HuQM2EwI62 — *amo* (@hey__amo) January 30, 2019

In now-deleted tweets, the Florida native explained that she knew the meaning of her new tattoo was incorrect, but getting inked in that spot was too much pain to take.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f— n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” she wrote. “But this spot also peels a ton and won’t last so if I miss it enough I’ll suffer thru the whole thing next time.”

“Also…. huge fan of tiny bbq grills.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur