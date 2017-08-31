Ariana Grande Cancels Concert Due to Health Problems

Ariana Grande is dealing with health problems that caused her to cancel a concert in Vietnam.

The “Into You” songstress took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to break the disappointing news to her fans, only hours before she was set to hit the stage at Quan Khu 7 Stadium.

“My babes in Vietnam, I apologize from the bottom of my heart but I’m really dealing with some health problems at the moment. I came here to Vietnam, so excited to perform, my doctor won’t allow me to do the show for you tonight. I’m so so sorry. There is nothing I hate to do more than to do this but I promise to make it up to you in the future. I love you and thank you for understanding,” she wrote.

Grande is set to appear next in Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou Shi, China throughout the end of August. She will then travel to New Zealand and Australia in September.

The 24-year-old pop singer began her “Dangerous Woman World Tour” in February of this year. Just three months ago, at a concert held in Manchester, England, a suicide bombing took place outside the arena.

The attack resulted in 23 deaths with another 59 being injured.

Grande raised money for the victims and their families shortly thereafter at the “One Love Manchester” benefit concert. The event brought in millions and gave $324,000 to each of the victim’s families.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur