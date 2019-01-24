Ariana Grande Abruptly Leaves Twitter Ahead of Album Release: ‘I’m Annoying Myself’

Ariana Grande appears to have abruptly left Twitter ahead of her new album’s release, posting a surprising tweet about “annoying” herself.

In the new post, Grade writes, “man, i’ve never been this excited. i have to log off / delete this app for a min. i’m annoying myself. love u.”

It is unknown if she plans to delete her account and leave the social network for good, but her messages suggests she only intends to take a break.

Grande’s fans are not thrilled about the announcement, and many of them are letting her know in the comments by pleading with her not to go.

“please don’t go … don’t [you] understand that u being here makes us … even happier and excited than we are,” one fan tweeted to the singer.

“[Oh my God] [please] don’t leave .. i love our little chats so much .. it warms my heart, i love you,” someone else wrote.

“[You] ain’t annoying to us are [you] kidding WE ARE SO EXCITED TOO stay [and] be hyped with us,” another fan commented.

Grande recently came under fire over accusations that her new music video for the song “7 Rings” ripped off its style from 2 Chainz’s Pink Trap House residence in Newnan, Georgia.

While the business of her life may the most logical reason for why she’s choosing to take a break, it also possible that the backlash from the music video could be another.

“Yeeerrrrr [2 Chainz] your alarm going off? They tryna take the swag again,” one Twitter user tweeted.

2 Chainz himself acknowledged the similarities between his place and the house in the video, posting a clip from the msuic video, and commenting, “Tryna figure out if I should Big Draco [Ariana Grande]… y’all tell me in the comments.”

All of Grande’s social media controversy comes as the singer is preparing to drop her fifth studio album, Thank U, Next.

The album will feature both the hit title track and “7 Rings,” and is currently scheduled to release in Feb. 8.