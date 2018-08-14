Aretha Franklin Resting at Home Amid Health Battle

A day after Aretha Franklin was confirmed to be “gravely ill,” her family says she’s resting at home and that they remain hopeful.

“She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people,” Franklin’s nephew Tim Franklin told PEOPLE.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Family is there with her,” he said. “She’s home.”

“I saw her a week ago Friday and we talked for about 45 minutes to an hour. My brother was there on Saturday and she was alert, talking, laughing, joking,” Tim continued. “She’s watching TV, so god forbid she sees all of this ‘Aretha’s dead,’ so I don’t want to dampen her spirits on that.”

Tim Franklin added that while the 76-year-old Queen of Soul “is sick,” her family is “trying to keep her spirits up and go from there.”

“We believe she’ll pull through, she believes she’ll pull through it, and that’s the important thing,” he said.

As Franklin’s loved ones remain hopeful, CNN reported late Monday that the singer is in hospice care.

Showbiz 411’s Roger Friedman, who initially reported the news Sunday night, told CNN, “She has a great family, she’s surrounded by love, and the world is sending prayers. All further announcements will be made by her family. We just want to send love and prayers.”

A source close to Franklin told TMZ Monday that those in her inner circle were told two weeks ago that “she could go anytime.” Her health has reportedly been failing, with her weight falling to 86 pounds.

Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy tweeted Monday that he was in touch with Franklin and her family. “I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release,” Cassimy wrote on Twitter.

BREAKING NEWS: I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill. I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release. — Evrod Cassimy (@EvrodCassimy) August 13, 2018

Later, he wrote that he spoke with Franklin and that she “is resting and surrounded by close friends and family.”

Earlier this year, Franklin canceled two scheduled performances in March and April on her doctor’s orders. “Aretha Franklin has been ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest completely for at least the next two months,” Franklin’s management said in a statement at the time.

Franklin has won 18 Grammy Awards and is a member of both the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and GMA Gospel Hall of Fame. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005 and was a Kennedy Center Honoree in 1994.