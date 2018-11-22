April Love Geary Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body

Only two months after giving birth, April Love Geary is showing off her post-pregnancy body on Instagram and her fans are amazed.

Geary, who just had a daughter named Mia with her boyfriend, Robin Thicke, posted a selfie wearing nothing but underwear on Friday night. The photo had no caption, just showed Geary topless in a thong, with her back to the mirror as she snapped the photo. The black and white portrait showed no trace of the pregnancy.

The 23-year-old was getting ready to head to a U2 concert along with her boyfriend. The 41-year-old singer is best known for the controversial 2013 hit “Blurred Lines.”

Geary posted clips of the concert throughout the night, showing the couple and their friends slurping back drinks in a massive stadium. At one point, she interrupted the videos with another photo of herself without clothes, apparently taken earlier in the day. She also posted another selfie taken in a mirror on the ceiling later on.

Geary wore a huge sparkling choker to the concert. She put together a simple ensemble consisting of a black tank top and black pants. She posed for a photo outside with Thicke, and the two appeared to match in their dark attire.

She also snapped a photo with Thicke and his 9-year-old son, Julian, who is from Thicke’s first marriage with Paula Patton.

Geary and Thicke have been dating since May of 2015. She gave birth to Mia on Feb. 22, 2018. Her Instagram is now an equal smattering of adorable baby photos and glamorous shots. Many fans are already calling on her to expand the family even further.

“She needs a little brother or sister,” one follower commented on Geary’s most recent photo of Mia.

Last month, Geary became the center of the endless debate on breastfeeding after she posted a photo of herself and Mia on Instagram. After the backlash, she made sure to post several more shots in a row.

In one post, she even put a screen shot of a tweet calling her out beside a photo of the woman topless.

“Maybe the next time you want to criticize me for posting a picture of myself breastfeeding you should really take a look at the pictures you’ve had taken,” she wrote. “Not that taking nudes are wrong! The naked body is a beautiful thing! But don’t be a hypocrite mama”.

Fans applauded Geary for being so transparent through the early stages of motherhood.