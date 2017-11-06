Antonio Banderas Announces the Death of His Mother

Antonio Banderas announced on Twitter Saturday that his mother, Ana, died. She was 84 years old.

The 57-year-old Banderas posted an old black and white picture of his mother, including a statement in Spanish.

“At six o’clock early this morning, our mother Ana Bandera Gallego left us forever,” the actor wrote. “May God keep her in the place she deserves.”

A las seis de esta madrugada nuestra madre Ana Bandera Gallego nos ha dejado para siempre.

— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) November 4, 2017

Banderas later thanked his fans for their support, writing, “Many thanks to all for so many expressions of support and affection. I keep the hugs and send you one on behalf of the whole family.”

According to a 2002 ABC News profile, Banderas’ mother was an elementary school teacher and his father was a policeman. He also has a brother, Francisco Javier Banderas.

“My mother was the youngest of 16 bothers and sisters,” Banderas said on The Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson in 2010. “That’s how boring life was in Spain 60 years ago. They didn’t have anything to do but that.”

Banderas is a three-time Golden Globe nominee and is currently working on the second season of National Geographic’s Genius. He’ll play Spanish painter Pablo Picasso.