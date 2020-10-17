Anthony Chisholm, 'Oz' Actor and Tony Nominee, Dead at 77

✖

Anthony Chisholm, a Tony-nominated actor, has died at the age of 77. The Katz Company, his management company, confirmed the news on Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In their message, the company wrote that Chisholm was a one-of-a-kind entertainer and that he will be dearly missed.

On Instagram, the Katz Company posted a photo of Chisholm in order to announce his passing. They wrote, “Affectionately called ‘Chiz,’ he was an actor and storyteller like none-other, embodying loyalty, devotion, and compassion to his artistry. We lost a great one today.” Chisholm has appeared in numerous television and stage productions over the years. The late star's Broadway credits include Two Trains Running and Jitney, the latter of which won a Tony Award for best revival of a play in 2017. He received a Tony nomination in 2007 for his portrayal of Elder Joseph Barlow in August Wilson's play Radio Golf.

Chisholm was born in 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio. He later served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his service, Chisholm turned to a career in entertainment, beginning his career by appearing in The Boys from Syracuse and The Threepenny Opera. Chisholm made his film debut in Uptight, which premiered in 1968. He went on to appear in a slew of films and television shows including Dream Street, Premium Rush, Spike Lee's Chi-Raq, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. One of his most well-known roles is playing Burr Redding on Oz. Chisholm appeared on the HBO series for three seasons.

According to PEOPLE, Chisholm received a number of accolades throughout his career. He received the NAACP Theatre Award, the AUDELCO Award, the Ovation Award, and the I.R.N.E. Award. Chisholm is survived by his son Alexander Chisholm, his daughter Che Chisholm, his son-in-law Peter Vietro-Hannum, and two grandchildren, Ravi and Avani Vietro. In response to the news of his passing, many celebrities have taken to social media in order to pay their respects to the late actor.

“Oh man!! Why did I think you would live forever?” Viola Davis wrote on Twitter about Chisholm alongside a lovely photo of the pair together. “Love you Anthony....The acting world will miss your wisdom, your immense talent, your generosity. You were a survivor. Goodnight King. Sleep well. You earned it.”