Anthony Bourdain Killed Himself With Bathrobe Belt, Investigators Say

Anthony Bourdain used a bathrobe belt to kill himself, according to investigators.

As the Associated Press reports, the instrument used in Bourdain’s self-inflicted death was revealed by Prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny on Saturday. He also told the newswire that Bourdain’s suicide did not appear to have been planned out thoroughly.

The investigator also stated that there were no signs of foul play in the incident, with Bourdain’s body showing no signs of violence.

“There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment,” Rocquigny said.

Further toxicology reports, including a urine test, will be done on Bourdain’s remains to determine what substances, if any, were present in the late chef’s system at the time of his death. Rocquigny, who is the prosecutor for Colmar in the Alsace region of France, added that these tests will help Bourdain’s family learn if anything in his system led him to take his own life.

Chef Eric Ripert, a close friend to Bourdain, found the Parts Unknown host dead in his hotel room at Le Chambard Hotel on Friday morning. He was in Kaysersberg, France filming an episode of the hit CNN series at the time of his death.

Chef Olivier Nasti, the owner of the luxury hotel were Bourdain spent his final night, issued a statement to AP on Saturday about the No Reservations host’s passing.

“It is with great respect for the leader, the author, the TV entertainer, the visionary Anthony Bourdain that I express all my condolences to his family and to the anonymous people around the world who he made dream so much,” Nasti said. “It is the whole family of French gastronomy that joins me, to renew our deep friendship to our bereaved American brothers.

CNN, the home of Parts Unknown, announced Bourdain’s death in a statement on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the statement read. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN President Jeff Zucker also sent out a message to employees about the tragic passing.

“Tony was an exceptional talent,” CNN President Jeff Zucker said. “Tony will be greatly missed not only for his work but also for the passion with which he did it.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).