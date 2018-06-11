Anthony Bourdain ‘Best Friend,’ Eric Ripert, Speaks out After Finding Chef Unresponsive

Anthony Bourdain’s “best friend” Eric Ripert has officially spoken out about the chef’s death, after being the one to find him unresponsive.

“Anthony was my best friend. An exceptional human being, so inspiring & generous. One of the great storytellers who connected [with] so many,” Ripert wrote in a Twitter post.

“I pray he is at peace from the bottom of my heart,” he added. “My love & prayers are also w his family, friends and loved ones.”

A number of Ripert’s followers replied with messages of condolence and sympathy for the loss of his close friend.

“You were the first person who came to mind hearing the news. Our family truly loved your displays of friendship, and our hearts break for the loss of your dearest friend,” one fan wrote. “Our deepest condolences and love go out to all of his family, friends and colleagues.”

My heart broke when I heard this, especially since you had to deal with it. I loved the episodes with you and Anthony, because you could see the love you guys shared. I am crushed for him and everyone in his life. I’m so sorry for you; hope you are around love & support. — debbthedrummer (@debbthedrummer) June 8, 2018

“I am profoundly saddened by the loss of Tony and I only knew him from the tv,” another said. “I can’t imagine what his family and immediate close friends are experiencing at this moment. I pray for you all. God bless.”

“So sorry for your loss Mr. Ripert! You two were the ultimate buddy travel duo and I’ll fondly remember all of your televised adventures together,” a separate Twitter user commented. “Thinking of you, your friends [and] family, Anthony’s loved ones and everyone he touched throughout his perfectly narrated life.”

I am so sorry. It is a huge loss for all of us who knew him only from television, we felt like he was that friend who does all the cool stuff that you now want to try. He was your actual friend, you could see it and feel it and we loved watching it. Much love. — Tearaci (@TeaRACI) June 8, 2018

According to Huffpost, Ripert and Bourdain have been close friend for many years, having filmed multiple projects together, such as Bourdain’s series’ Parts Unknown and No Reservations.

The two were in France for a Parts Unknown film-shoot when Ripert entered Bourdain’s hotel room and found him unresponsive.

It was later reported that the beloved chef had died by suicide.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).