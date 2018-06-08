Everything With Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento Seemed Fine, Until Days Before Apparent Suicide

Everything with Anthony Bourdain and his girlfriend Asia Argento reportedly seemed fine, until days before his apparent suicide.

On May 32, Bourdain posted a photo of the Parts Unknown crew, which included himself — the host — and Argento, who was the director of the Hong Kong shoot.

Only one week before that photo, Bourdain posted another photo of himself and Argento, with the couple embracing one another lovingly.

However, TMZ reports that in the week leading up to Bourdain’s untimely passing, the couple were separate, with him filming in France and Argento back in Rome.

She was said to have been photographed holding hands with French reporter Hugo Clément, though the photographer of those pictures has since pulled them off of the Internet.

The outlet goes on to point out that there is no confirmation the couple broke up, or that they were even having trouble, but their last public appearance together was in April.

Shortly after news of Bourdain’s death broke, Argento released a statement, asking the public and press for “privacy.”

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” the actress/director wrote in a Twitter post,” His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds.”

“He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” Argento added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Argento posted the message on Instagram as well, resulting in many of her followers sharing sympathies, with one fan saying, “We cry with you today.”

“Heart wrenching, a mentor and culture idol who explored the world fearlessly and brought people together through the passion of food,” one person said. “My heart goes out to you, and your family and his daughter. I hope he finds peace in the next world.”

“I have been thinking of you since I heard the news this morning. I am beyond sorry for this devastating loss and I pray that you continue to feel his Love and protection from the other side of the veil,” another follower wrote.

“When I lost my love, he came through to me in many ways, and feeling his guiding, loving, protecting presence was what allowed me to survive those darkest days. He can still be your rock. My love and healing thoughts to you, always, dear Asia,” the followed concluded.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).