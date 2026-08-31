Another Longtime Country Music Singer Has Died: Frankie Miller Was 95

Country music legend Frankie Miller, best known for his 1959 hit “Blackland Farmer,” has died. He was 95.

Miller died of natural causes at his home in Brady, Texas, on Aug. 29, according to a news release from Sexton Entertainment Group.

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“Frankie had just completed work and released his biography, ‘The Blackland Farmer: Life Among Country Music Legends,’ written by Greg Wilson,” Tracy Pitcox, president of Heart of Texas Records, said. “He remained active in the industry and continued to enjoy making music into his 90s.”

Miller was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Victoria, Texas. He formed his first band, The Drifting Texans, as a teenager and began making appearances on local radio. During his early career, he met Hank Locklin, who helped him secure a recording contract with Gilt Edge Records.

After serving in the Korean conflict, where he earned a Bronze Star and reached the rank of sergeant, Miller returned to music. He later signed with Columbia Records and recorded in Dallas before joining Starday Records in 1959.

That year, Miller released “Blackland Farmer,” which became his signature song. The recording reached the top five on the country charts in 1959 and returned to the charts in 1961, when it also crossed over to the pop charts.

Miller followed the success with other hits, including “Family Man,” which reached the country Top 10, as well as “Baby Rocked Her Dolly” and “A Little South of Memphis.” He recorded nearly 50 songs for Starday over seven years.

His career also included appearances on the Louisiana Hayride, the Grand Ole Opry and the Ozark Jubilee.

He toured with artists including Johnny Cash, George Jones, Patsy Cline, Ernest Tubb, Buck Owens, Lefty Frizzell, and Willie Nelson.

Miller returned to the music business in the 1990s and continued performing, including international appearances. He signed with Heart of Texas Records in 2005 and released several later projects, including Back When Gas Was 60 Cents A Gallon in 2012 and A Friend Remembered: My Tribute To George Jones in 2020.

Country Music Hall of Famer Bill Anderson remembered Miller as both a longtime friend and favorite artist.

“He’s been one of my favorite artists and favorite people for a long, long time,” Anderson said.

Miller is survived by his daughters, Sandi Wilson and Lori Chaney, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.