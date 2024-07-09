Another British Royal Family Rift Is Forming

The British Royal Family appears to be experiencing yet another fracture in its relationships, this time involving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Harry's once-close cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Recent reports suggest that the formerly tight-knit group has grown apart, with the princesses seemingly aligning themselves more firmly with the core royal family.

An unnamed source revealed to The Express, "Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the Royal Family. They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were."

The root of this new rift reportedly stems from comments made by Sarah Ferguson, the mother of Beatrice and Eugenie, in an interview last year. The Duchess of York, 64, appeared to distance herself from Markle, stating, "I don't really know Meghan. I haven't really met her." This statement contradicted previous claims by the Sussexes that Ferguson had taught Markle how to curtsey to the late Queen.

However, the source suggests that Ferguson's comments may not accurately reflect the reality of their relationships. "They were neighbors," the insider explained. "Royal Lodge is basically next door to Frogmore and the Yorks and Sussexes met quite often. Sarah taught Meghan how to curtsey and there have been other meetings." The discrepancy between Ferguson's public statements and the reported reality of their interactions has allegedly caused confusion and hurt feelings among the Sussexes.

The situation is particularly complicated for Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, who have historically maintained the closest relationship with Harry, 38, and Markle, 42. The source noted that Eugenie and Brooksbank are now treading carefully, conscious of the delicate balance between their loyalty to the royal family and their friendship with the Sussexes. "Eugenie and Jack are very careful about what they say to friends because they don't want to be seen as bad-mouthing Harry or Meghan," the insider revealed. "There's still a friendship there but it's not like the close family bond they had before Harry moved to America."

This latest development contrasts sharply with reports from August 2023, which described a strong bond between Harry and his cousins. At that time, a family insider told PEOPLE, "They're still the best of friends and talk constantly." The same source acknowledged the strain that the ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family, particularly King Charles and Prince William, had placed on Beatrice and Eugenie. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it," the insider explained.

The bond between Harry and his cousins was publicly displayed at King Charles' coronation in May 2023, where Harry was seen chatting and smiling with Beatrice, Eugenie, and their husbands as he entered Westminster Abbey. This visible camaraderie seemed to contradict rumors of a growing divide.

Historically, Harry's relationship with Eugenie has been particularly close. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, in their book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, described the connection between Harry and Eugenie as "more than just a cousin" relationship, characterizing them as "the closest of friends." Per PEOPLE, the book highlighted their shared traits of loyalty, honesty, and fun-loving nature, as well as Harry's trust in Eugenie's advice regarding his romantic life.

Meghan Markle has also spoken warmly about her relationship with Eugenie, revealing in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that "Eugenie and I had known each other before I had known Harry, so that was comfortable. We're friends with them as a couple." The Duchess of Sussex later shared anecdotes about double-dating with Eugenie and Jack, including a memorable Halloween outing where they went incognito to a party. Meghan recalled, "The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple."

Despite these fond memories and past camaraderie, the current situation suggests a growing distance between the couples. The geographic separation, with Harry and Markle residing in California while Beatrice and Eugenie remain in the UK, likely contributes to the challenge of maintaining their once-tight relationship.