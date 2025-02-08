‘Annie Hall’ Star Dies After Cancer Struggle: Tony Roberts Was 85

Annie Hall and Serpico actor Tony Roberts is dead after a long struggle with lung cancer. Best known for his roles in films by Woody Allen and Sidney Lumet, Roberts leaves behind a slew of memorable screen roles fans should seek out.

Play video

According to Deadline, the stage and screen actor’s daughter, Nicole Barley, confirmed his passing with the New York Times, noting he passed away at his Manhattan home due to complications from the disease.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Roberts appeared in four Woody Allen films from the ’70s and ’80s, starting with Play It Again Sam and Annie Hall before appearing in Stardust Memories and Hanna and Her Sisters in the latter decade.

He also appeared in several Sidney Lumet features, most notably Serpico in 1973 alongside Al Pacino. Roberts also memorably plays Deputy Mayor Warren LaSalle in Taking Pelham One Two Three, the classic Walter Matthau crime movie about NYC subway hijackers that also manages to capture the New York of the period.

Play video

Roberts also had a few TV credits, including the customary appearance on Law & Order. It is the required duty of every New York actor at one point in their career, repeatedly in some cases. He also had roles on The Love Boat, Trapper John, M.D., Matlock, All My Children, and The Carol Burnett Show. Rest in peace.