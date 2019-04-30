Anne Neyland, ‘Jailhouse Rock’ Actress Alongside Elvis Presley, Dead at 84

Actress Anne Neyland, town for co-starring with Elvis Presley in Jailhouse Rock, died Wednesday, her family announced. She was 84.

A cause of death was not listed in her short obituary published in the Ventura County Star on Sunday.

Neyland played Laury Jackson opposite Presley, who starred as Vince Everett, a construction worker who accidentally kills a man in a barroom brawl. The 1957 film was Presley’s third movie overall.

Following the making of the movie, Presley and Neyland dated for a short time.

“These last three years he’s been so used to people tearing at him wherever he goes that he’s drawn-into as hell,” Neyland once told Photoplay. “He’s so used to being alone with a few close friends and going for drives and playing records that you can’t get him out of it.”

Neyland also starred in two other 1957 movies: Hidden Fear and Motorcycle Gang. In Hidden Fear, directed by André De Toth, she played the girlfriend of John Payne’s police officer. Her character in Motorcycle Gang was torn between two polar opposite teenagers (Steve Terrell and John Ashley).

She later had an uncredited role in Ocean’s 11 (1960), which was her final onscreen role.

Neyland was born in Mississippi and moved to Dallas, Texas, as a young girl, where she won a Miss Texas pageant and worked as a model before playing a chorus girl in 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain. She went on to appear on TV’s Richard Diamond, Private Detective; Highway Patrol; The Bob Cummings Show; Sea Hunt; and Peter Gunn.